Va. man charged with Burlington rape, kidnapping
The suspect - 35-year-old Monsijour Jaamal Merritt - turned himself in at the Danville Police Department following the charges, according to an overnight news release from the Burlington Police Department. A woman reported the attack from the 500 block of Parkside Drive on Wednesday.
