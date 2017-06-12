Suspect apprehended in shooting over social services case
The bullet narrowly missed the victim, who had been involved in a child custody case involving the suspect's children, Burlington police said. Christopher Lee Neal, 42, of 115 Moyer Lane, Reidsville, was taken into custody just before noon Thursday near North Myrtle Beach, S.C., said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Michael
|74
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC