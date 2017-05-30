Superior Court roundup: Short week, long sentences
Alamance County Superior Court was in session only two days in a holiday-shortened week but still managed to incarcerate a fair number of offenders. A Greensboro man is facing as long as 17 years in prison for a series of sexual encounters with a 14-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 17
|Petey
|9
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC