Storage facility gets Burlington planning board nod
The Burlington Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night approved rezoning for a climate-controlled indoor storage facility that includes wine cellars in west Burlington. Located south of Interstate 85-40 and University Drive, it will sit on three acres, span 92,000 square feet and have 500 to 600 units ranging from 50 to 300 square feet.
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
