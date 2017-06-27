Storage facility gets Burlington plan...

Storage facility gets Burlington planning board nod

The Burlington Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night approved rezoning for a climate-controlled indoor storage facility that includes wine cellars in west Burlington. Located south of Interstate 85-40 and University Drive, it will sit on three acres, span 92,000 square feet and have 500 to 600 units ranging from 50 to 300 square feet.

