Smooth ride

Smooth ride

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

As she rode to her disabled mother's home to help her get ready Thursday morning, Terry considered the other stops she would need to make, like going by the library and putting in an application at Taco Bell. At the time she went to prison five years ago, there was no bus system in Alamance County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hello Tue HELLO 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 17 Petey 9
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May 9 Kristy Williams 8
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr '17 Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,916 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC