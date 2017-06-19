Shelter cuts staff after declining funds

Allied Churches of Alamance County laid off three full-time employees this week after a year of declining revenue, a leadership transition and a somewhat damaged reputation in the community, the organization's director said Wednesday. On Monday, ACAC's volunteer and donor coordinator, development associate and residential advocate were let go, something the organization realized roughly two weeks ago it would have to do, said Richard Gary, the executive director hired in March.

