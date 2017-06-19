Shelter cuts staff after declining funds

Shelter cuts staff after declining funds

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Allied Churches of Alamance County laid off three full-time employees this week after a year of declining revenue, a leadership transition and a somewhat damaged reputation in the community, the organization's director said Wednesday. On Monday, ACAC's volunteer and donor coordinator, development associate and residential advocate were let go, something the organization realized roughly two weeks ago it would have to do, said Richard Gary, the executive director hired in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May '17 Kristy Williams 8
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr '17 Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,664 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC