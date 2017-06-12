Rockingham man sought in overnight shooting
Christopher Lee Neal, 42, of Brooks Road, Rockingham, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to a Burlington police news release. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, a woman was driving south on West Webb Avenue.
