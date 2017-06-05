Police search for suspects in Sunday armed robbery
Officers have obtained warrants for the arrest of Matthew Jamal Cobb, 17, of Rainey St., Burlington, and Montonio Leferald Graves Jr., 17, of Fulton St., Burlington. Investigators are asking the public for assistance in identifying two other men reportedly involved in the robbery.
