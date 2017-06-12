One downtown building sold, another u...

One downtown building sold, another up for sale

The new buyer of a landmark downtown building plans to turn it into loft apartments with ground-floor retail or restaurant space, its current owner said. In the meantime, the owner of Redefinery & Co., one block away, has put his building up for sale for $375,000 and plans to open a new restaurant downtown.  Mary Smith, the owner of Mary Katherine's, a boutique that is in the building at 102 E. Front St. now but is soon closing, said that she and her husband, Mark, plan to close on the building's sale at the end of the month and that the new owner has significant plans for the space.

