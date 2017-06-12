N Carolina city sales tax option appr...

N Carolina city sales tax option approved by House panel

23 min ago Read more: WBTV

North Carolina's cities and towns could implement their own sales tax to pay for infrastructure and economic development projects with legislation getting a key House vote. Municipalities currently share local sales taxes with counties.

