Insurer wins coverage fight in New Yo...

Insurer wins coverage fight in New York construction case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Insurance

A surplus lines insurer does not have to cover New York transit organizations named as additional insureds on a contractor's policy when the contractor was not at fault when an employee was injured in a tunnel explosion, New York's highest court ruled on Tuesday. In a 4-2 ruling in The Burlington Insurance Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 53 min yidfellas v USA 10
hello Tue HELLO 1
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May 9 Kristy Williams 8
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr '17 Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,893 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC