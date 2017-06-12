In Sprawling Areas, Can the Bus Become Anything Other Than a Lifeline for the Poor?
Transit shouldn't just be for marginalized groups. Though it may be a long time before it's seen as an essential public service for everyone in Burlington, some are making exactly that argument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 14
|Michael
|74
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC