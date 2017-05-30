Future of Powell Manor under consider...

Future of Powell Manor under consideration

Elon University is in talks with the executor of the estate of Beth Powell, a long-time supporter who died earlier this year, before making a decision about the future use of Powell Manor, which she bequeathed to the university. Powell Manor, a stately home on York Road, was built in 1963 by her father, Thomas Powell Jr., who founded Carolina Biological Supply Co.

