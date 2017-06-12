Fulfilling a knead: Brothers, friends run gluten-free Burlington bakery
In 2015, four men with a business plan decided to scout locations for a gluten-free bread bakery in North Carolina. Attracted by a good workforce, access to Interstate 85-40 and encouragement from the people they met, they made Burlington their last stop.
