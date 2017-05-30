From a cradle to cradlea : Glen Raven fabrics turns trash into something new
Glen Raven Technical Fabrics in Burlington is leading the way out of the dirty, brown grave of the landfill and giving waste new life in the clean, green world of sustainability. Glen Raven is considered "landfill free."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 17
|Petey
|9
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC