Five charged in Burlington shooting
Five suspects were arrested early Wednesday in connection with a shooting that took place in late March, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office reported. The shooting took place March 29 at 721 Tillman St., just outside the Burlington city limits, where deputies found Joshua L. Terrell, 25, suffering from two gunshot wounds.
