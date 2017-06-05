Five charged in Burlington shooting

Five charged in Burlington shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Five suspects were arrested early Wednesday in connection with a shooting that took place in late March, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office reported. The shooting took place March 29 at 721 Tillman St., just outside the Burlington city limits, where deputies found Joshua L. Terrell, 25, suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 5 hr yidfellas v USA 10
hello Tue HELLO 1
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May 9 Kristy Williams 8
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr '17 Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,710 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC