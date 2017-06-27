Expanded casino night bill approved by North Carolina Senate
A House measure originally designed to make clear how and where nonprofits can hold casino nights in North Carolina has been expanded in the Senate so employers and trade groups can hold them for workers or members and guests. The Senate voted Wednesday for the measure, which now includes a provision allowing alcohol sales and drinking where raffles are held.
