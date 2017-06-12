DeSales Trading Company Enter Partner...

DeSales Trading Company Enter Partnership In Distribution Rubber Thread - " USA

June 12, 2017- Rubberflex Sdn. Bhd. of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and DeSales Trading Company of Burlington, North Carolina USA have begun a partnership in the distribution of 100% latex rubber thread in the United States.

