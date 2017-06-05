Crazy Mexico wona t open in planned Burlington location
For months, signs at an empty restaurant building on Chapel Hill Road in Burlington have said that Crazy Mexico, a popular Mexican restaurant with locations in Haw River and Elon, was opening there. But now, the owner of Crazy Mexico says he dropped his plans to open a third restaurant at Chapel Hill Road and South Church Street.
