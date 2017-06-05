Clapp murder accessory gets 10a "13 y...

Clapp murder accessory gets 10a "13 years

A second suspect in the 2013 murder of Ken Clapp accepted a plea and prison sentence Wednesday in Alamance County Superior Court. Martese Rasheed Martin, 29, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and accepted a sentence of 120 to 156 months in prison.

