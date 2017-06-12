City to convert streetlights to LED

In an effort to be more energy efficient, Burlington has begun having streetlights across the city replaced with LED bulbs. Of the approximately 5,000 street lights in the city, around 700 have already been replaced by Duke Energy with LED bulbs, something the company has started doing when existing mercury vapor lights burn out, said Nolan Kirkman, Burlington's director of development and technical services.

