Bystander shot after argument in Burlington parking lot
Officers with the Burlington Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Beaumont Court around 10:30 p.m. A 35-year-old man had been shot in the leg. He was taken to Duke University Medical Center, and was conscious and alert at the scene and while being treated in route to the hospital, a Burlington police news release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC