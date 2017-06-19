Bystander shot after argument in Burl...

Bystander shot after argument in Burlington parking lot

Officers with the Burlington Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Beaumont Court around 10:30 p.m. A 35-year-old man had been shot in the leg. He was taken to Duke University Medical Center, and was conscious and alert at the scene and while being treated in route to the hospital, a Burlington police news release said.

