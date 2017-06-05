Burlington woman reported missing

Burlington woman reported missing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Alexis Elizabeth King, 18, of 3551 Forestdale Drive, Apt MA, was last seen walking north on Huffman Mill Road toward Holly Hill Mall. She is 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and was wearing a gray tank top with a bathing suit top underneath, cutoff jeans and burgundy Converse shoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Thu Louis Stephenson 11
hello Jun 6 HELLO 1
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May '17 Kristy Williams 8
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr '17 Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,934 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC