Burlington woman reported missing
Alexis Elizabeth King, 18, of 3551 Forestdale Drive, Apt MA, was last seen walking north on Huffman Mill Road toward Holly Hill Mall. She is 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and was wearing a gray tank top with a bathing suit top underneath, cutoff jeans and burgundy Converse shoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Thu
|Louis Stephenson
|11
|hello
|Jun 6
|HELLO
|1
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC