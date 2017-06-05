Burlington woman reported missing

Alexis Elizabeth King, 18, of 3551 Forestdale Drive, Apt MA, was last seen walking north on Huffman Mill Road toward Holly Hill Mall. She is 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and was wearing a gray tank top with a bathing suit top underneath, cutoff jeans and burgundy Converse shoes.

