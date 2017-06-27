Burlington police swear in 8 officers
Not only were the new hires already on Burlington's payroll for the last several months while they completed Alamance Community College's full-time Basic Law Enforcement Training program, but, for the first time, they'd completed a three-week pre-academy with Burlington before that. “They have bonded in a way that we didn't expect,” Chief Jeffrey Smythe said of the group of new hires.
