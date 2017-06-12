Burlington pair held in lawn equipment thefts
Kristin Rhew, 30, and Tab Bartholomew Brooks, 22, both of 2626 Rolling Meadows Lane, Burlington, are charged with felony possession of stolen property, and attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Both are in the Alamance County jail on $10,000 secured bond.
