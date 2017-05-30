At least 3 ask Cooper for judgeship

At least 3 ask Cooper for judgeship

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

With the impending retirement of Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Wayne Abernathy, there will be an open seat on the Alamance County Superior Court bench. Hats are flying into the ring, and the governor might have reason to fill that seat quickly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 17 Petey 9
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May 9 Kristy Williams 8
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr '17 Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,974 • Total comments across all topics: 281,506,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC