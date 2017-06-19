Ask Lisa: How can I use up leftover h...

Ask Lisa: How can I use up leftover hamburger and hot dog buns?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dansville-Genesee Country Expres

Q: I have a lot of rolls leftover when I make hamburgers and hot dogs. There are only three people in my family, so we always have extra buns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dansville-Genesee Country Expres.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May '17 Kristy Williams 8
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr '17 Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,099 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC