Active shooter training Friday at outlet village
If you see a swarm of emergency vehicles at Alamance Community College's Burlington campus this afternoon, it's only a drill. The Burlington police and fire departments are partnering with ACC, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management in an “active assailant response full-scale exercise.” The training will take place at 2 p.m. at ACC's Dillingham Center, 1304 Plaza Drive, in the Burlington Outlet Village off Maple Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC