Active shooter training Friday at outlet village

If you see a swarm of emergency vehicles at Alamance Community College's Burlington campus this afternoon, it's only a drill. The Burlington police and fire departments are partnering with ACC, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management in an “active assailant response full-scale exercise.” The training will take place at 2 p.m. at ACC's Dillingham Center, 1304 Plaza Drive, in the Burlington Outlet Village off Maple Avenue.

