ABSS staff left angry and confused after budget blow

Monday night's county budget hearing concluded with a 32 vote to add $500,000 to the $41 million offered to the school system, leaving it $5.5 million short of the $47 million requested. County Commissioner Amy Galey told the crowd the addition is to help pay for maintenance and repairs, doubling the amount the county gave ABSS for capital needs to $1 million, but Superintendent Bill Harrison isn't singing her praises.

