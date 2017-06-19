ABSS begins Mexico exchange program

Last week three students from Walter Williams High School participated in the first trip of a future exchange program between the Alamance-Burlington School System and León, Mexico, the fifth biggest city in the country, led by Williams band director Veronica Allen. Allen studied abroad in León during her undergraduate years and formed a friendship with an English teacher there.

