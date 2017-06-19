ABSS begins Mexico exchange program
Last week three students from Walter Williams High School participated in the first trip of a future exchange program between the Alamance-Burlington School System and León, Mexico, the fifth biggest city in the country, led by Williams band director Veronica Allen. Allen studied abroad in León during her undergraduate years and formed a friendship with an English teacher there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 14
|Michael
|74
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC