Superior Court roundup: Graham man may face second trial
The Alamance County District Attorney's Office will have to try again if it wants to convict a Graham man of cutting another man's face in 2015. The jury in Guadalupe Roberto Jimenez Sosa's trial for felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury deadlocked Wednesday with two of the 12 jurors voting not guilty and two others undecided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
