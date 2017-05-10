Superior Court: Car chase nets nearly double-digit sentence
A last-minute plea agreement before the start of his trial landed as long as 12 years in prison after two high-speed car chases, a drug raid and a long criminal record. "He has had about 35 convictions and must be familiar the plea process," Superior Court Judge Wayne Abernathy said before accepting the plea and passing sentence.
