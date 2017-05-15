Student band, orchestras perform Wednesday night
THE WESTERN ALAMANCE High School Jazz Band and the Alamance Jazz Band are holding a concert together at 7 p.m. at Western Alamance High School, 1731 N.C. 87 N. WAHS Band Director Michael Jefferson and County Commissioner Bob Byrd, who is a member of the Alamance Jazz Band, organized the concert as a way for students to play alongside professionals. While the band program at Western includes 120 students, the Jazz Band is audition-based and has 20 slots.
