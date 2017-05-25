Scouts pick Man of the Year

Scouts pick Man of the Year

The Old North State Council of the Boy Scouts of America on Thursday named Ted Chandler, the CEO of Chandler Concrete whose commitment to the Scouts started in his childhood and continues today, its Alamance County Man of the Year. “We look for community leaders who employ the values of Scouting,” said Ed Martin, CEO of the Old North State Council.

