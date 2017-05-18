Project brings Capitol flag home for Hospice, veterans
Kevin Lester of Burlington wanted to do something for his Eagle Scout project that would benefit both Hospice and veterans. The result is a framed American flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol, obtained through the office of U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-6th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Wed
|Petey
|9
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr 21
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC