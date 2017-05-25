Next Coffee with a Cop set for East Burlington
Burlington police will hold their next Coffee with a Cop from 8 to 9:30 a.m. next Friday at McDonalds, 1829 N. Church St. Coffee with a Cop is a community event designed to allow citizens to meet officers and other police department employees who work in their neighborhoods. There is no agenda, and no speeches are planned.
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#ncnaked (May '15)
|May 22
|woody336
|3
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 17
|Petey
|9
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
