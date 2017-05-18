NC Mayors venture to Mother Earth, Ki...

NC Mayors venture to Mother Earth, Kinston to share ideas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun Journal

Mayors from some of North Carolina's largest cities paid a visit to one of the state's smallest cities Thursday. Members of the N.C. Metropolitan Mayors Coalition, comprised of the mayors of the 30 largest cities in the state, made a scheduled visit to Eastern North Carolina Thursday to tour East Carolina Universtiy, Vidant Medical Center and other areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 18 hr Petey 9
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May 9 Kristy Williams 8
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc May 8 Breanahall 1
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr 21 Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC