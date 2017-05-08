Motorcyclist killed near Burlington
Michael “Cheesy” Glen Dodson, 58, of 5202 Lebanon Road hit a tree along Stoney Creek Church Road, according to reports. Dodson came out of a curve, crossed the center line, left the roadway and hit the tree, according to media outlets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 2
|claudia winkler
|6
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr 21
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC