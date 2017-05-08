More
A man has been arrested in Atlanta in connection with the attempted murder of a North Carolina police officer during a traffic stop. The Burlington Times-News reports 25-year-old Andrey Norrell McLaughlin will be extradited to North Carolina following Tuesday's arrest.
