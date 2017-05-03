Mayor of Mexican sister city pays first official visit

Mayor Gilberto Hernandez-Villafuerte of Soledad, Burlington's Mexican sister city, arrived in Burlington for the first time Monday for a three-day tour of the city. At the City Park Friendship Fountain, one of two fountains Soledad has given to Alamance County during the 13-year-long partnership, he spoke Wednesday morning about his impressions of North Carolina.

