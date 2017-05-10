Marketing begins on former Kmart site
A Charlotte commercial real estate firm has started marketing retail properties at the former Kmart site in Burlington, now named Huffman Mill Commons. New South Properties has the listing for the site at 529 Huffman Mill Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Tue
|Lavon affair
|7
|Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Kristy Williams
|8
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|Mon
|Breanahall
|1
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr 21
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC