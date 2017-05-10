Marketing begins on former Kmart site

Marketing begins on former Kmart site

A Charlotte commercial real estate firm has started marketing retail properties at the former Kmart site in Burlington, now named Huffman Mill Commons. New South Properties has the listing for the site at 529 Huffman Mill Road.

