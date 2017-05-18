Man charged in break-in

Man charged in break-in

Eddie Carsell Bigelow, 39, of 206 N. Fisher St., Burlington, was charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny in relation to a break-in at DEKRA at 715 E. Webb Ave., according to Burlington police.

