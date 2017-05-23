Longtime downtown florist moving

Longtime downtown florist moving

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Moorefield's Florist, one of downtown Burlington's oldest businesses, plans to relocate into a new building on South Mebane Street to make room for a city-planned expansion of the Paramount Theater. Lee Wilson of Wilson Homes has submitted plans to the city to build a new Moorefield's location at 1532 S. Mebane St., across from the Kernodle Senior Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
#ncnaked (May '15) Mon woody336 3
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 17 Petey 9
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May 9 Kristy Williams 8
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc May 8 Breanahall 1
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr '17 Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Alamance County was issued at May 23 at 3:02PM EDT

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC