Longtime downtown florist moving

Moorefield's Florist, one of downtown Burlington's oldest businesses, plans to relocate into a new building on South Mebane Street to make room for a city-planned expansion of the Paramount Theater. Lee Wilson of Wilson Homes has submitted plans to the city to build a new Moorefield's location at 1532 S. Mebane St., across from the Kernodle Senior Center.

