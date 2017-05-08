Habitat to dedicate Burlington house Saturday
A family will get its own home this weekend when Habitat for Humanity of Alamance County dedicates a new house in Burlington. Tashiba Whitsett and future Habitat partner families contributed “sweat equity” by working alongside volunteers to complete the house.
