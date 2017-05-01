First Williams class gathers, looks back

Eighty of the 259 students who were the first to have entered as freshmen and graduated from Walter M. Williams High School in 1955 gathered at First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Burlington to celebrate their 62nd reunion, while reminiscing over copies of Williams' monthly newspaper, The Barker, and laughing over saved yearbooks. Joan Brock Page, a graduating senior in 1955, wrote in the class poem, “To think - we shall not pass this way again!” Although many of the students have yet to return to the halls of Williams, the majority of the class members have gathered on the first Tuesday of every month since graduating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.