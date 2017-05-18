Diverse paths

HAW RIVER - In the first of many graduations to come over the next few weeks, Alamance Community College celebrated 1,077 graduates Friday night in a ceremony at The Lamb's Chapel in Haw River. A diverse class - some graduating with a high school equivalency diploma, some young and planning to head to a four-year university, some older and coming back to school for a change in career - each graduate had their own story.

