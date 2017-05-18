DAa s office has turnover, carries on

GRAHAM – With two recent hires, the Alamance County District Attorney's Office still has one vacancy for a prosecutor, but with a recent hire, still has its quota of "Craigs." William Craig Turner Jr., 43, who goes by his middle name, was sworn in as an assistant district attorney May 9. The Burlington native comes to the DA's office from private practice in the Greensboro firm Smith, Moore and Leatherwood where he practiced business litigation and some medical malpractice.

