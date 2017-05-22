Burlington woman charged in stabbing
Sherita Rogers, 29, 1734 Biltmore St., was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after police responded to a report of a stabbing at her residence at 11:17 p.m. Monday. Officers and Alamance County EMS found a 26-year-old man in the front yard of Rogers' home with a stab wound in his chest, police said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
