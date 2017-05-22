Burlington woman charged in stabbing

Burlington woman charged in stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Sherita Rogers, 29, 1734 Biltmore St., was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after police responded to a report of a stabbing at her residence at 11:17 p.m. Monday. Officers and Alamance County EMS found a 26-year-old man in the front yard of Rogers' home with a stab wound in his chest, police said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
#ncnaked (May '15) 22 hr woody336 3
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 17 Petey 9
News Michael "Mike" Reel (Oct '08) May 9 Kristy Williams 8
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc May 8 Breanahall 1
Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09) Apr '17 Tmdiaz 148
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar '17 sandy 11
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Alamance County was issued at May 23 at 3:41AM EDT

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,004 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC