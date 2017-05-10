Burlington police to encrypt radio communication
The Burlington Police Department is requesting $1.2 million to upgrade police and fire radio equipment, a purchase that will allow the departments to encrypt communication from all public scanning. The request, which is included on the consent agenda of Tuesday's Burlington City Council meeting, is being made at the end of the current budget year and not as part of the police department's fiscal 201718 expenses.
