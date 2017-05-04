Burlington police most-wanted, May 5
Burlington police updated its list of most-wanted suspects Friday and announced it arrested four men named in last week's list. Tyler Braxton Murray, 19, was charged with 10 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, one count of misdemeanor larceny, and two counts of identity theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 2
|claudia winkler
|6
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Adams Towing & Recovery (Jan '09)
|Apr 21
|Tmdiaz
|148
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC