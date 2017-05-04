Burlington police most-wanted, May 5

Burlington police most-wanted, May 5

Burlington police updated its list of most-wanted suspects Friday and announced it arrested four men named in last week's list. Tyler Braxton Murray, 19, was charged with 10 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, one count of misdemeanor larceny, and two counts of identity theft.

